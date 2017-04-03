Construction begins on Kinnick Stadium

Construction activities for a $90 million renovation of Kinnick Stadium began over the weekend, according to the University of Iowa.

The renovation is to the stadium's north end zone, which includes a second deck for seating, new restrooms, and improved concessions.

The first phase of construction will run through mid-June of this year. The project is expected to be completed prior to the 2019 season.

However, the first phase of construction will impact access to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.The university says it will impact Hospital Parking Ramp 3 access and traffic on Evashevski Drive.

Other areas of impact will be a slight change to cambus routes and pedestrian walkways. A full list of changes can be found below:

Evashevski Drive

Between the West Campus Transportation Center and Hawkins Drive Evashevski Drive will be east-bound traffic only.

North bound traffic on Hawkins Drive may not turn left on Evashevski Drive. South bound traffic on Hawkins Drive may not turn right on Evashevski Drive.

Hospital Parking Ramp 3

The south entrance and exit lanes will be closed. All motorists wishing to access Hospital Parking Ramp 3 must do so via the Hawkins Drive entrance.

Certain movements when entering and exiting Hospital Parking Ramp 3 will be restricted during high traffic times.

Patients and visitors to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are encourages to use Hospital Parking Ramps 1 or 2 to reduce congestion.

CAMBUS

Routes will be slightly detoured but will continue to service all stops. Riders may experience minor delays to service due to increased traffic and restricted routes.

Pedestrians

Pedestrians are encouraged to use the skyway between the West Campus Transportation Center and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to cross Hawkins Drive.

An alternate pedestrian route at ground level has been established on Evashevski Drive west of the construction zone. Pedestrians will be detoured to the south sidewalk of Evashevski Drive and then cross back to the north side before continuing across Hawkins Drive to reach the UIHC complex