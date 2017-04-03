Drunk driver crashes into light pole and trees in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Drunk driver crashes into light pole and trees in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police say a 24-year-old is charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Operation Without Registration, Failure to Maintain Control and Reckless Driving after he crashed into a light pole and a couple of trees on Sunday. 

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 400 block of 5th Avenue SW. 

Cody Wittenberg of Cedar Rapids was taken to an area hospital to get checked out before being transported to the Linn County Jail. 

A 22-year-old who was in the car with Wittenberg was not hurt. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.