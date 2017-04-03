Drunk driver crashes into light pole and trees in Cedar Rapids

Police say a 24-year-old is charged with Operating While Intoxicated, Operation Without Registration, Failure to Maintain Control and Reckless Driving after he crashed into a light pole and a couple of trees on Sunday.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 400 block of 5th Avenue SW.

Cody Wittenberg of Cedar Rapids was taken to an area hospital to get checked out before being transported to the Linn County Jail.

A 22-year-old who was in the car with Wittenberg was not hurt.