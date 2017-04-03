Funeral on Thursday for 19-year-old killed in Linn County crash

The funeral for 19-year-old Justine Bonner of Cedar Rapids will be on Thursday.

According the her obituary Justine "enjoyed riding motorcycles, four wheelers, fishing, and spending time with her boyfriend R.J."

Justine was driving on Highway 13 on Thursday when she lost control, rolling her car.

Her Boyfriend Rodney Charles Dennis Jr. was in the car with her but was not hurt according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Both Justine and Rodney were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids.

According to her obituary Justine went to Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids and attended Kirkwood Community College.