Snail mail goes digital with informed delivery

Snail main now has a digital twist.

The U.S. Postal Service has a new, and free, service called 'informed delivery' that lets you see what will arrive in your mailbox that day. It's the perfect tool for when you're say, waiting on a check, like your tax refund.

It's simple, all you need to do is sign-up for the service and each morning you'll receive an email with black and white images of the front side of the mail to be delivered to you that day.

The service is already available in some locations. It should be available in all remaining zip codes by April 14.

All you need to do is sign up for an USPS account. You can do that at USPS.com