Snail mail goes digital with informed delivery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Snail mail goes digital with informed delivery

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

Snail main now has a digital twist. 

The U.S. Postal Service has a new, and free, service called 'informed delivery' that lets you see what will arrive in your mailbox that day. It's the perfect tool for when you're say, waiting on a check, like your tax refund. 

It's simple, all you need to do is sign-up for the service and each morning you'll receive an email with black and white images of the front side of the mail to be delivered to you that day. 

The service is already available in some locations. It should be available in all remaining zip codes by April 14. 

All you need to do is sign up for an USPS account. You can do that at USPS.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.