Storm claims Mississippi woman making 911 call for help

Two more deaths have been attributed to a severe storm system that swept into Alabama and Georgia.

In Florence, Mississippi, 52-year-old Jacqueline Williams was on the phone Monday morning with 911, trying to direct rescuers after her vehicle went off the road into a creek, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said. She was unable to get out and died.

Greg Flynn with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said a tree fell Sunday night on a house in Glendora, killing a woman inside.

In Louisiana, a 38-year-old woman and her daughter, 3, died Sunday when the tornado with winds of 100 mph blew their mobile home off its foundations in St. Martin Parish, the National Weather Service and local sheriff's office said.

In Georgia, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for much of Georgia south of Atlanta until 5 p.m. ET, the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Tornado warnings were issued for communities in west Georgia, the agency said. CNN affiliate WSB-TV reported two tornadoes touched down in Paulding County late Monday morning.

Numerous trees were reported down in Carroll County, about 30 miles west of Atlanta, and a video posted on Twitter by WSB showed high winds ripping the roof off a fire station.

Georgia Power's website said about 48,000 customers had lost power as of 1:30 p.m. Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop on aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for about 30 minutes at midday, the airport tweeted.

The storm system raked Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday, knocking out power in spots, causing evacuations and spinning off a deadly tornado.

At least three tornadoes were reported in northeast Louisiana, where 15 structures were damaged in Franklin Parish, said meteorologist Daniel Lamb of the National Weather Service's (NWS) Jackson office.

In Rapides Parish in central Louisiana, rescuers pulled 250 people from single-family residences and a group home, said Sonya Wiley-Gremillion of the parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

About 9,000 customers in the parish and the city of Alexandria lost power. Schools, including LSU Alexandria, were closed for the day Monday, she said.

In Mississippi, hundreds of people had to be rescued early Monday from their residences in Rankin County, outside Jackson, because of high water, reported CNN affiliate WLBT.

There also was flooding and wind damage in central Mississippi, with water rescues in the Vicksburg area, Lamb said.

He said that the Big Black River was rising quickly in Mississippi's Bovina community and water had also entered homes around Pearl.

A tornado watch covered part of the Gulf Coast on Monday, including New Orleans and Mobile, said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. A severe thunderstorm watch covered much of central Alabama, including Montgomery, until noon.

There is also a considerable threat of flash flooding from east Texas into Louisiana and Mississippi, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

"Some areas have already seen over 5 inches (13 cm) with these severe storms (Sunday) in Louisiana, and the storms are slow moving. Rainfall could exceed up to another 3-6 inches locally in some areas causing flash flooding into the morning hours."

The southwest part of Alabama was at risk of tornadoes until midday Monday before the storms moved into southeastern Alabama and and parts of western Georgia, Guy said.

Four school districts in southern Alabama said they would close in anticipation of the severe weather.

Baldwin County Public Schools, Monroe County Public Schools, Mobile County Public Schools and Chickasaw City Schools said they would be shut. Coastal Alabama Community College also said it would be closed and the University of Mobile said it would not open until 6 p.m.

Guy said the severe weather threat also extended over into northern Georgia and South Carolina, where storms would begin hitting from midday through Monday evening.

"These storms can be severe and could spawn tornadoes, hail, and strong winds. Heavy rain with flash flooding is possible and frequent lightning can also be expected," Guy said.

