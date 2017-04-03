Local Gordmans department stores to stay open

Multiple Gordmans department stores in Iowa are now staying open after a bankruptcy announcement last month.

Department store operator Gordmans filed for bankruptcy protection in March and planned to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores.

The stores that are staying open in Iowa include: Davenport, Des Moines, Waterloo, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, and Council Bluffs.

To look at the full list of stores that are staying open, and stores that are closing, take a look at the documents below: