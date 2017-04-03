UPDATE: Harold's Chicken opens in Waterloo

The highly anticipated Harold’s Chicken is opening its doors in Waterloo.

The restaurant is set to open Tuesday, April 4 at 11:00am.

The eatery will be located at 403 Franklin Street. The Harold’s Chicken brand is highlighting, its first ever drive thru at the Waterloo location, serving fresh products.

The Harold’s Chicken brand was first introduced to the Iowa market in Cedar Rapids at a temporary pop-up location back in the late fall of 2016. Since then, the Iowa City location has opened its doors and is thriving. The Cedar Rapids location is set to re-open its doors at its permanent location in just a few short weeks.

Although the menu will slightly vary at each location, patrons can expect the same fried chicken, fish, gizzards, and an array of other items that consumers have grown to know and love from the 67 year old Harold’s brand.

Waterloo Restaurant hours will be:

Monday – Thursday: 11:00am to 12:00am

Friday and Saturday: 11:00am to 2:00am

Sunday: 2:00pm to 10:00pm

For more information about Harold’s Chicken Iowa, please visit our Facebook page, Harold's Chicken Iowa.