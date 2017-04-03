Cedar Falls mayor announces re-election bid

Jim Brown says he plans to run for a second term as Cedar Falls mayor.

He made that announcement this morning.

Brown ran to succeed the longtime mayor, Jon Crews, two years ago. They ended up in a runoff before Crews dropped out.

The mayor is elected for a term of two years in Cedar Falls.

"I sincerely want to continue to help our city grow. I’ll be out knocking on doors this fall but in the meantime, if voters have questions, I hope they will call me at Cedar Falls City Hall," said Mayor Brown.