Explosion on St. Petersburg subway in Russia injures several - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Explosion on St. Petersburg subway in Russia injures several

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train.

The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.