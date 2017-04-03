Dubuque Fighting Saints clinch 7th straight playoff appearance

The Dubuque Fighting Saints used a third period comeback to beat the Omaha Lancers and secure their 7th straight trip to the playoffs--the longest active streak in the United States Hockey League.

Austin Rueschhoff's second goal of the game deflected off of two Lancers less than two minutes into the third to tie the game at four goals apiece.

The Saints added three more just in case, and beat the Lancers 7-4.

The Saints will play the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the first round of playoffs, but home ice has yet to be determined. The Saints play in Madison on Friday, then wrap up their regular season at home Saturday night against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

