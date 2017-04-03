Ford recalling more than 50,000 trucks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ford recalling more than 50,000 trucks

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

Ford Motor Company says it is planning to recall 52,000 F-250 trucks. The automaker says certain vehicles could move while in park.

In a statement, Ford encouraged owners of the 6.2-liter models to always use their parking brake as a safety precaution. The company also says so far it has not received any reports of injuries or accidents because of the defect.

The recall includes trucks built at a Kentucky plant beginning in October 2015. Ford says the fix will be free.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.