Ford recalling more than 50,000 trucks

Ford Motor Company says it is planning to recall 52,000 F-250 trucks. The automaker says certain vehicles could move while in park.

In a statement, Ford encouraged owners of the 6.2-liter models to always use their parking brake as a safety precaution. The company also says so far it has not received any reports of injuries or accidents because of the defect.

The recall includes trucks built at a Kentucky plant beginning in October 2015. Ford says the fix will be free.