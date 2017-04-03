Iowa man drowns in Mississippi River after boat capsizes

A Cedar Rapids man said it was his two-and-a-half year old daughter that was murdered Monday in Williamsburg.More >>
Funeral services are set for the pilot who died in a plane crash in Monticello.More >>
Council members passed a 2 percent natural gas franchise fee in 2003, which provided a rebate for companies exempt from taxes on natural gas used in manufacturing.More >>
26-year-old Andrew Meeks was killed Sunday after being shot in a Walmart parking lot.More >>
An eastern Iowa man is charged with murder in connection to the death of a child.More >>
