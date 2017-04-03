UPDATE: Firefighters battle fire at Waterloo home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Firefighters battle fire at Waterloo home

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: A Waterloo couple loses their home after a fire sparks in the front of the house.

Waterloo firefighters were called to the home on Johnson Street in Waterloo at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived they saw fire spewing from the front door of the home.

The homeowner and his wife were awake and home when the fire started, they got out safely.

Firefighters say the fire started in the entryway of the home.

The Waterloo Fire Department says the home is no longer livable.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

--------------------------- 

Waterloo firefighters battle a house fire overnight.

Our KWWL crew at the scene says it happened late Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street.

People living nearby woke up to the sound of sirens.

Stay with KWWL as we learn more information. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.