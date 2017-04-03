UPDATE: Firefighters battle fire at Waterloo home

UPDATE: A Waterloo couple loses their home after a fire sparks in the front of the house.

Waterloo firefighters were called to the home on Johnson Street in Waterloo at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived they saw fire spewing from the front door of the home.

The homeowner and his wife were awake and home when the fire started, they got out safely.

Firefighters say the fire started in the entryway of the home.

The Waterloo Fire Department says the home is no longer livable.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

---------------------------

Waterloo firefighters battle a house fire overnight.

Our KWWL crew at the scene says it happened late Sunday night in the 500 block of Johnson Street.

People living nearby woke up to the sound of sirens.

Stay with KWWL as we learn more information.