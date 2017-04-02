People concerned about excessive littering and dumping

People who live on Osage Avenue between Waterloo and Evansdale are upset about other people dumping off their unwanted items.

Near the Osage Avenue and Skyview Road intersection, several discarded items like old milk jugs, pizza boxes, household appliances, plastic sacks, and clothes were left in the ditch for someone else to come and pick up.

According to a person who lives in the area, they say it looks like someone did some spring cleaning, and instead of tossing out their unwanted items in a dumpster or taking them to a dump, they simply left it on the side of the road for someone else to come and clean up.

According to Iowa law, Illegal dumping, also known as open dumping, includes the improper disposal of solid waste through depositing, dumping or abandoning waste in ditches, along roadways and on others' property.

A law put in place last year meant stricter penalties for people accused of dumping.

People dumping items weighing more than 10 pounds could face a $1,000 fine for the first offense, $2,000 for their second offense, and $3,000 for their third or subsequent offense.