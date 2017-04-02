Extra inning walk-off powers UNI to sweep of Evansville - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Extra inning walk-off powers UNI to sweep of Evansville

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Anna Variano drilled a walk-off eighth inning home run off of the scoreboard in left field to power UNI to a 3-2 win over Evansville. The win completed a 3-game sweep of the Aces and moved the Panthers in to a second place tie in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Jaci Spencer picked up the win for the Panthers in a relief role. She allowed no runs and just two hits in the final three innings.

UNI opened the scoring on a solo home run from Ashley Chesser in the second inning. After Evansville took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, the Panthers tied things two innings later on and RBI double in to the right-centerfield gap off of the bat of Sammey Bunch. The RBI was the 10th of the weekend for Bunch.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.