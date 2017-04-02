Extra inning walk-off powers UNI to sweep of Evansville

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Anna Variano drilled a walk-off eighth inning home run off of the scoreboard in left field to power UNI to a 3-2 win over Evansville. The win completed a 3-game sweep of the Aces and moved the Panthers in to a second place tie in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Jaci Spencer picked up the win for the Panthers in a relief role. She allowed no runs and just two hits in the final three innings.

UNI opened the scoring on a solo home run from Ashley Chesser in the second inning. After Evansville took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, the Panthers tied things two innings later on and RBI double in to the right-centerfield gap off of the bat of Sammey Bunch. The RBI was the 10th of the weekend for Bunch.