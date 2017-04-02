Items and memories auctioned off at Girl Scout camp

Countless items and memories sold at Camp Tahigwa, a place Girl Scouts grew to love for decades.

"I didn't get a chance to say goodbye, and that's hard, especially for all the younger girls and the girls before me who don't have a chance to say goodbye to our camp and now everything is gone," said Maddie Putnam of Decorah.

A public auction taking place to sell everything like banners, pots and pans, and a canoe.

The camp itself sold to the DNR after years of dwindling attendance. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois saying it was costing too much to remain open.

Former campers, volunteers and staff heartbroken and upset. "They're auctioning off things to make a profit that are ridiculous. They're selling mop buckets," said Putnam.

The group Friends of Camp Tahigwa say they feel the Girl Scouts organization could've dealt with this situation more sensitively. However, leaders with the organization say they're not happy about this either.

"This is difficult to see them. I understand their passion, I understand their pain of losing something that raised them," said Mahlon Sibert, director of properties.

Emotions running high for many. Those who love this place now saying goodbye to pieces of the camp they knew.

Girl Scout leaders say since the camp is being sold to the DNR, the land will be available for everyone to use.

The Friends of Camp Tahigwa group has planned several upcoming events for those who went to the camp. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Friendsofcamptahigwa/