Firefighters respond to Mercy Hospital

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids firefighters were called to Mercy Hospital Sunday afternoon for a complaint of smoke in the building.

According to the hospital president, an elevator motor malfunctioned and started smoking.

Hospital workers initiated their fire safety plan right away, but no patients or workers were affected.

The incident also didn't happen on a patient floor.

Firefighters reviewed the elevator, and they have since left the hospital.

