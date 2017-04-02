Woman flown to Wisconsin following crash

Erin Marie Rud, 19, was flown to La Crosse, Wisconsin Sunday morning after she fell from a moving pick-up truck.

According to Allamakee County sheriff's deputies, they were called to Morgan Bridge Road and Pine Tree Drive just before 4:00 a.m.

They say Travis Scott Colsch, 20, of New Albin was driving and Rud fell from the moving vehicle.

Rud's condition is not being released right now.

Colsch taken to the Allamakee County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.