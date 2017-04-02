White House says travel ban legal despite ruling

A White House spokesman says a Hawaii ruling blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban is just the latest step that will allow the administration to appeal.

Sean Spicer said Thursday that the White House firmly believes the executive order is legal, necessary for national security and will ultimately be allowed to move forward.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued an indefinite hold Wednesday on the suspension of new visas for people in six Muslim-majority countries and a freeze on the U.S. refugee program.

Watson says he won't suspend his ruling if the government appeals.

The Department of Justice says it's reviewing the decision and considering its next steps.