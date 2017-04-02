Lecture honoring Iowa college alumnus killed in 2012 set

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) -- The first lecture to honor a 2012 Grinnell College graduate and journalist killed in Mexico will be held this week at the Iowa college.

The Armando "Mando" Alters Montano `12 Memorial Lecture on Tuesday will celebrate the life of Montano, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Montano was 22 when he was found dead in June 2012 in Mexico City, where he had been a news intern for The Associated Press. Montano's body was found in the elevator shaft of an apartment building near his home.

Lecture keynote speakers are writer Dale Maharidge and photographer Michael Williamson. The pair collaborated on "And Their Children After Them: The Legacy of Let Us Now Praise Famous Men: James Agee, Walker Evans, and the Rise and Fall of Cotton in the South" and other books.