Kingsley Elementary mourns loss of student

It's been a hard week for the Waterloo School District after losing a beloved principal and now a third grade student.

According to an obituary, 9-year-old Jacob Simon passed away suddenly Friday at his home.

He was a third grader at Kingsley Elementary School in Waterloo.

Principal, Amber Dietz, is grateful for the community's support after losing Principal Liz Crowley earlier in the week and now Jacob.

"I have already been impressed by the hearts of all of us at Kingsley, we truly all belong, and we have a hole in the heart of our Kingsley family for sure with Jacob gone." said Dietz. "Continue to support one another and we will get through this week, as it will be the toughest."

Grief counseling will be available for students and staff starting Monday,

Services for Jacob Simon will be Wednesday, April 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.