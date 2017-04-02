WATCH: Promposal goes viral

A Kansas teen with down syndrome is asked to prom, but that is not the only surprise.

An area couple saw the story and thought about their daughter who has cerebral palsy. Norma Grode said, "We've lived through it. We know what it's all about. And so happy that this girl is well enough to go...so it really hit home."

So the couple donated money for a prom dress for the girl. Another big surprise for the teen.