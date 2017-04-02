WATCH: Promposal goes viral - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Promposal goes viral

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

A Kansas teen with down syndrome is asked to prom, but that is not the only surprise.

An area couple saw the story and thought about their daughter who has cerebral palsy. Norma Grode said, "We've lived through it. We know what it's all about. And so happy that this girl is well enough to go...so it really hit home."

So the couple donated money for a prom dress for the girl. Another big surprise for the teen.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.