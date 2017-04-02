Des Moines shooting victims identified - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Des Moines shooting victims identified

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Register. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Register.
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Five people were shot early Sunday morning in Des Moines according to the Des Moines Police Department. 

Police were called to J & J Pizza around 3 a.m. which is located at 2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. 

Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene while three others had already been taken to the hospital. 

Authorities believe that all five people will survive. 

Authorities have identified the victims as Samira Goldman, 18, Barry Adair Jr., 27, Reinaldo Villarreal III, 21, Donnie Blanco, 27, and Ceron Williams, 25.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.