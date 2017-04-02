Des Moines shooting victims identified

Five people were shot early Sunday morning in Des Moines according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police were called to J & J Pizza around 3 a.m. which is located at 2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene while three others had already been taken to the hospital.

Authorities believe that all five people will survive.

Authorities have identified the victims as Samira Goldman, 18, Barry Adair Jr., 27, Reinaldo Villarreal III, 21, Donnie Blanco, 27, and Ceron Williams, 25.