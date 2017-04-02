Mylan announces epipen recall - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Mylan announces epipen recall

A recall for epipen devices has expanded in the US and other markets.

The drugmaker, Mylan, announced it is recalling more than 81,000 epipen devices in the US and other continents.

This comes after at least two reports of the company's allergy treatment failing to work in emergencies.

Officials say the recalled product was manufactured by Meridian Medical Technologies and distributed by Mylan between December 2015 and January 2016.

Mylan has been the focus of multiple federal investigations and has come under fire for staggering price increases on the life-saving allergy shot in the US.

