One airlifted to hospital following motorcycle crash

A woman is airlifted to the hospital following a motorcycle accident on Saturday, according to Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies.

They say it happened around 4:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of Wapsie Access Blvd just north of Independence.

According to the investigation, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Robert James Turner, 50, of Fayette, was traveling south when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle tipped onto its side and slid into the ditch. Turner sustained minor injuries that were tended to at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle, Hillary Lee Hunziker, 31, of Independence, was also injured in the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital transferred by air to UI Hospitals and Clinics with unspecified injuries, but is expected to survive.

Turner was subsequently arrested and charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated. He was also cited for Failure to Maintain Control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Area Ambulance Service and Independence Fire Department.