Woman crashes car into post office

BUCHANAN COUNTY (KWWL) -

A woman rams her car into a post office Friday, according to Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputies.

According to the investigation, a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Linda Peterson, of Winthrop, was pulling into the parking lot of the Winthrop Post Office when she accelerated into the building. 

No injures were reported. 

Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputies say this incident appears to be accidental and no charges have been filed.

