WATCH: 2 of 3 eagle eggs hatch in Decorah, Iowa, nest - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: 2 of 3 eagle eggs hatch in Decorah, Iowa, nest

Posted: Updated:

The eggs hatched in northeastern Iowa.

Two of three eagle eggs have hatched in a Decorah nest that people around the world watch online through a webcam.

The first hatchling broke through its shell on Wednesday. The second followed the next day.

The nest is one of two watched through webcams in the Decorah area.

Last year, two eaglets of several hatched in the nests died.

If you would like to review the Decorah Eagles' livestream, you can click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.