WATCH: 2 of 3 eagle eggs hatch in Decorah, Iowa, nest

The eggs hatched in northeastern Iowa.

Two of three eagle eggs have hatched in a Decorah nest that people around the world watch online through a webcam.

The first hatchling broke through its shell on Wednesday. The second followed the next day.

The nest is one of two watched through webcams in the Decorah area.

Last year, two eaglets of several hatched in the nests died.

If you would like to review the Decorah Eagles' livestream, you can click here.