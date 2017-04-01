Police: 19-year-old man shot, wounded in Davenport alley

Police in eastern Iowa say a man has been shot and wounded in a Davenport alley.

The Quad-City Times reports (http://bit.ly/2ouhaHy ) that police were called Friday afternoon to a home, where they found a 19-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

The man's name has not been released. He was taken to a Davenport hospital for treatment.

Police say the man was shot in the alley by someone in a vehicle.

The victim was able to walk up a small hill near the alley and get help at the house.

Police say the vehicle suspected in the shooting left clear tire tracks in the mud.

Police also found at least one shell casing at the scene.

No arrests have been reported.