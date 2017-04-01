Man charged with vehicular homicide in bicyclist's death

A West Liberty man has been charged with vehicular homicide for a crash last summer that killed an eastern Iowa cyclist.

The Muscatine Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oubVri ) that 29-year-old Ryan Scott McKillip was charged this week with vehicular homicide by reckless driving, as well as leaving the scene of a fatal accident. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Investigators say McKillip was speeding and passing too closely when he hit 40-year-old Lisa Kuhn, of Muscatine, June 25 on rural highway near West Liberty.

Kuhn was participating in the Pedaling for Pancreatic Cancer fundraiser when she was hit and killed.

Prosecutors say McKillip drove off without stopping after hitting Kuhn, but returned a short time later.