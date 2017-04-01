$1 million dollar cash bond set for man accused of deadly stabbi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

$1 million dollar cash bond set for man accused of deadly stabbing

Posted: Updated:
Fontae Buelow Fontae Buelow
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A $1-million dollar cash-only bond has been set for a Dubuque man charged in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend.

According to our coverage media partners at the Telegraph Herald, 25-year-old Fontae Buelow made his initial appearance at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on Saturday morning.

Police say he stabbed and killed 21-year-old Samantha Link on Friday morning at a house on Kane Street.

He's charged with first degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.