$1 million dollar cash bond set for man accused of deadly stabbing

A $1-million dollar cash-only bond has been set for a Dubuque man charged in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend.

According to our coverage media partners at the Telegraph Herald, 25-year-old Fontae Buelow made his initial appearance at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on Saturday morning.

Police say he stabbed and killed 21-year-old Samantha Link on Friday morning at a house on Kane Street.

He's charged with first degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.