City of Dubuque plans to redevelop Central Avenue corridor

Shamika Rainer, owner of Luxurious Hair Spa has been at her Central Avenue location in downtown Dubuque for a little more than a year.

"This is actually my third spot. My first place was on west 8th Street, and then I was on Elm Street. Neither of those places had good visibility to me, so this was prime, ideal for the clientele I'm looking to get and it's a busy street," she said.

A busy street, a good thing for any downtown area.

The city of Dubuque wants to make it better by giving it a makeover, of sorts. They want to redevelop Central Avenue between 14th and 22nd streets. The city plans to work with Iowa State University students to tackle the project.

Many business owners say it's needed. "It would be a good idea just to modernize it, make it look more enjoyable more, welcoming, not so old," added Rainer.

The area filled with historic buildings, homes and businesses, but city leaders want to make it economically better, for example, some retail shops are empty.

They also want to improve the streetscape design. Project leaders say it will create a prime environment for a renaissance with the Bee Branch Creek nearby. Also, With the completion of the Southwest Arterial in 2019, they're hoping to see less traffic from trucks, so it can be more walker friendly.

People are invited to share their feedback about the new project. The event kicks Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m at 1800 Central Avenue.