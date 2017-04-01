1 dead, 11 poisoned in Michigan hotel carbon monoxide leak

A carbon monoxide leak at a Michigan hotel Saturday led to one child's death and 11 people, including six other children, to be rushed to the hospital, police said.

The child died en route to the hospital, while the other children were expected to make a full recovery, a spokesperson for the Lakeland Health Hospital in Niles told NBC News. They range from ages 10 to 14.

One hotel worker at the Quality Inn and Suites in Niles, along with two Berrien County officers and two Niles city police officers were also treated for exposure to the poisonous gas.

