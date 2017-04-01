Warm weekend temps; Chance for storms late Sunday

The calendar says early April but thermometers will look more like mid-May. If you thought yesterday was nice and mild…just wait. Continuous south wind overnight filters in more and more mild air today. We’re going to top out near 70 north of highway 30, with low 70s for highs farther south. Wind speed increases in the daylight hours before calming briefly at night.

Clouds increase slowly tonight. Tonight’s lows will be closer to normal highs for the date. Lows tonight: 53-57. Winds increase in strength after sunrise tomorrow…becoming stronger than today. Humidity also increases tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be pretty close to what we see this afternoon – upper 60s to mid-70s. A system tracks through later during the day Sunday, firing off the potential for storms. The greatest threats with any storms Sunday afternoon/evening will be damaging winds and hail. The threat for tornadoes is low but still possible with any severe storms.

Things quiet down Monday, with only a few showers possible and cooler temps. Most of the next week will be near to above average. A chance of rain tracks in with a cold front late week but our next chance of storms may not be until next weekend.

Stay with KWWL for further updates.

For more weather information, click here.