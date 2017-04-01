TRACKING: Warmer but Storms by Sunday

High pressure is tracking into the region today. That means a LOT of sunshine for the KWWL viewing area today. After a chilly start, we will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon with southerly winds taking over around 10 mph. More sunshine for Saturday with a few more clouds tracking in for the afternoon. South winds will pick up to “breezy” category with some gusts up to around 30 mph. Highs will climb to around 70!

A storm system will track through the region Sunday and Monday. This will bring a chance of thunderstorms to the state. There will be breezy conditions on Sunday, so we could have some damaging wind out of thunderstorms that develop in the afternoon and evening. Large hail is also a concern. Timing will be important for the strength and severity of the storms as they track through the KWWL viewing area. Temperatures will be closer to average for the middle of next week.

