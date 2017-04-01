TRACKING: Sunshine (Finally), Windy and Cool

The system that brought rain and even some snow to the state yesterday will track away from us and take the clouds with it. We will end up with mainly sunny skies today, although some clouds will track through at times. North winds will stay strong, though, with gusts to 30 mph possible. That will keep us from climbing much above the upper 40s to mid 50s this afternoon.

We will stay dry through Saturday with light winds Friday and highs climbing to around 60 and around 10 degrees warmer on Saturday with winds picking up from the southwest. Showers and thunderstorms track in by Sunday afternoon with the best chance Sunday night. Some rain showers linger into Monday as highs cool into the 60s Monday and back to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

