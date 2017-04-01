TRACKING: Sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend; Chance for storms late Sunday

We are in for a nice couple of days of weather across eastern Iowa. Tonight, a few clouds will track through the area, but our wind switches to the south. Those two factors keep temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s across eastern Iowa. Saturday will be another day with lots of sunshine. There will be some clouds that pass by in the afternoon. It's going to be breezy with a south wind 10-20 mph, but that gets temperatures into the lower 70s.

Sunday will be another breezy day, but increasing clouds. Highs reach the lower and middle 70s once again. We are tracking a cold front that will move across the state Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, that could spark off showers and thunderstorms. A few of those storms could be strong or severe weather large hail and damaging wind the primary threat. This is low confidence right now, as there is still some disagreement on how the storm will perform. We will have a better idea in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Stay with KWWL for further updates.

For more weather information, click here.