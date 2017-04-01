TRACKING: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of eastern Iowa

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 1 AM for Butler, Chickasaw and Winneshiek County. Large hail, damaging wind the threats. Best chance for severe weather is west and north of the KWWL viewing area.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for scattered thunderstorms later in the overnight as a storm system tracks through Iowa. The severe weather risk has been diminishing this evening, and will mainly be confined north and southwest of the KWWL viewing area. However, there is still the potential for thunderstorms overnight across southern portions of the viewing area. Some of the storms could contain small hail and gusty winds.

Low temperatures drop into the middle 50s with a south wind turning west 10-15 mph.

With a cold front tracking through, temperatures will be a little cooler tomorrow, between the upper 50s north to upper 60s across the south. Our wind turns west/northwest 10-15 mph.

