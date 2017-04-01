TRACKING: Rain possible this afternoon

We had a few peeks of sunshine during the morning hours. However, as the system that brought us rain overnight tracks away…that doesn’t look likely during the second half of the day. We could actually squeeze out a few more showers during the afternoon. An isolated storm isn’t out of the question, either. Any rain that does fall won’t cause much of a problem. Cooler air wraps in during the afternoon from the northwest so we’ll see some cooling, rather than warming, north of highway 20 after midday. Highs for the southern half of the area will reach the mid to upper 60s.

That cooler air takes hold by tonight. Lows fall into the 30s. We’ll start Tuesday with clouds but they don’t stick around very long. By the afternoon, we should have sunshine to close out Tuesday. Rain chances return late Wednesday night and continue Thursday and Friday. Storms are possible on Saturday. Easter Sunday looks dry with highs in the upper 60s.

