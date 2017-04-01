TRACKING: Potential for scattered storms tonight

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for scattered thunderstorms later in the overnight as a storm system tracks through Iowa. There is a slight risk of severe weather in place for the western half of the KWWL viewing area, with damaging wind and large hail the main threat with any storm that turns severe. This is not expected to be widespread, with the best chance for storms south of Highway 20 overnight.

Low temperatures drop into the middle 50s with a south wind turning west 10-15 mph.

With a cold front tracking through, temperatures will be a little cooler tomorrow, between the upper 50s north to upper 60s across the south. Our wind turns west/northwest 10-15 mph.

