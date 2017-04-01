TRACKING: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain chances Wednesday

We have a pretty complex forecast over the next day across eastern Iowa. Our sky remains mostly cloudy tonight, with temperatures dropping to near 40° and an ENE wind 5-15 mph. We track in the chance of rain after midnight, from south to north. The best chance for rain as we head into Wednesday will be from Waterloo to Dubuque and points to the southeast.

There will likely be a sharp cutoff between who sees rain and who does not. Rainfall amounts will be from a tenth of an inch, up to one inch. North of Highway 20 where we will have little to no rain, temperatures will be near 50. Lower to middle 40s are likely in areas that see rain all day.

Temperatures above the surface may cool enough to have some wet snow mix in. The best chance of this happening is east of the Mississippi River, and it's a trend we will be watching closely. Little to know accumulation is expected with a warm ground.

Thursday we finally see the sunshine, but it will be windy. Highs will be in the upper 50s Friday, with 60s and possible 70s by Sunday with a chance for storms.

