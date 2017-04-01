TRACKING: Cool night and warmer days ahead

Sunshine has finally returned to eastern Iowa, and will be in the forecast over the next couple days. Tonight, any clouds will dissipate after sunset, leading to a clear sky. The wind will calm down as well, taking temperatures down to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Patchy frost is possible.

With lots of sunshine on Friday, high temperatures warm up to the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will switch to the west and southwest 5-15 mph. Saturday will start out with a mostly sunny sky, but a few more clouds are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a breezy SW wind 10-20 mph.

We keep the breezy winds into Sunday, with increasing clouds. By late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, rain and thunderstorms are possible as a cold front tracks across the state. Some of the storms could be on the strong side, which is a trend we will continue to watch.

