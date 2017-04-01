TRACKING: Chance for severe storms Sunday

A gorgeous Saturday but breezy across eastern Iowa. Highs topped out in the 70s which is about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Lots of sunshine in Iowa with high clouds more abundant later on in the day.

Clouds will increase in coverage tonight so temperatures will remain mild. Lows will be in the 50s and winds will stay from the south at 10-15 mph. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible Sunday morning.

Sunday remains warm with breezy south winds. Highs are expected again to be in the 70s depending on how much cloud cover builds into the morning. A cold front will be tracking into the state later on in the day. Storms will have the best chance to develop along this front. Right now, models track the front through late in the day. Any storms would be 7 PM or later across eastern Iowa. A few storms could become severe, producing large hail and damaging winds. Our western counties have a slight risk to see these severe storms.

The severe weather risk will drop after midnight and a chance for rain will continue overnight into Monday.

