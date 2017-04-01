Children escape injury when car crashes into Iowa bedroom - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Children escape injury when car crashes into Iowa bedroom

DES MOINES (AP) -

Two young children in Des Moines escaped serious injury when a car crashed through their bedroom wall and landed on the bed on which they were sleeping.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2oI1Cz1 ) that the crash into the ground-level apartment happened Friday morning.

The driver told police she went to back out of a parking spot, but put the car in drive instead of reverse, sending her into the building.

One child suffered a scrape on the face, likely from debris.

The other child wasn't injured.

Police say the crash appeared to be accidental and that charges aren't expected.

