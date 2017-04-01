Chance the Rapper donates to more schools; Bulls kick in $1M - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chance the Rapper donates to more schools; Bulls kick in $1M

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

   CHICAGO -- Grammy winner Chance the Rapper is again championing public education in Chicago by announcing more money has been raised for his art fund.
   The Chicago native stopped at a high school Friday to announce he's secured an additional $1 million from the Chicago Bulls for his New Chance Arts and Literature Fund.
   The rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, donated $1 million earlier this month to Chicago schools. He said 10 schools will receive $10,000 checks as part of the donation.
   He said Friday a total of $2.2 million has now been raised in his Chicago Public Schools fundraising effort. As a result, an additional 12 schools would receive $10,000 donations.
   The Ingenuity arts organization will help determine how to distribute the funds he raises for schools and students.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.