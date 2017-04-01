Once-booming gun industry now recalibrating under Trump - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Once-booming gun industry now recalibrating under Trump

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

   WEBSTER, Texas -- President Donald Trump promised to revive manufacturing in the United States, but there's one once-burgeoning sector poised to shrink under his watch: the gun industry.
   Fears of government limits on guns led to a surge in demand during President Barack Obama's tenure and manufacturers leapt to keep up.
   Over the decade ending in 2015, the number of U.S. companies licensed to make firearms jumped a whopping 362 percent.
   But sales are down and the bubble appears to be bursting with a staunch advocate for gun rights in the White House and Republicans ruling Congress.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.