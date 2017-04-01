WATCH: Dancer with special needs brings crowd to their feet - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Dancer with special needs brings crowd to their feet

(CNN) -

One girl is redefining what it means to have special needs through dance.

Tianna Habersham is a senior at Cleveland High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Her energetic performance at the New Mexico Cheer and Dance State Competition.

Her coach says she does not think anyone from the school has performed a solo and couldn't bare seeing her graduate without the chance to do just that at the state competition. 

