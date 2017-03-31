UNI's Carnes sets school record in 100 meters - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI's Carnes sets school record in 100 meters

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Senior track star Brandon Carnes set a new UNI and Missouri Valley Conference record at the Florida Relays today, placing himself in the top-five nationally in two events.
 

He won his heat and finished sixth overall in the 100 meter dash, setting a new PR time of 10.17 to rank first in the NCAA heading into the weekend. The blazing fast time also broke the UNI record of 10.19, set by Devon Davis in 2001, and the MVC record of 10.19 set by Davis in 2001 and Clarkson Reid from Missouri State who ran the time in 1998.

The Bradenton, Fla., native kept his momentum going into the 200 meter invite race, coming away victorious. Carnes ran against some of the best sprinters in the country, taking home a win with a wind-aided time of 20.31. The time moves him into the top-three in the country heading into the weekend for his second top-five national ranking of the day.

