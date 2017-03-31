UNI's Carnes sets school record in 100 meters

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms with shooter Kyle Korver on a three-year, $22 million contract.More >>
Waterloo native Cal Petersen inked a 2-year entry level deal with the Los Angeles Kings. The move came just over a month after the former Waterloo Black Hawk announced he would leave Notre Dame prior to his senior season.More >>
The Waterloo Bucks rode a six run first inning as they topped Eau Claire 8-3 on Saturday night. The win kept Waterloo tied with Saint Cloud on top of the Northwoods League North Division standings.More >>
Dike-New Hartford topped Don Bosco 2-0 in a top ten battle Friday night. The same ended after five innings due to weather in the area.More >>
Cedar Rapids scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning to rally past Clinton for a 6-2 win. Christian Cavaness and Travis Blankenhorn each picked up a pair of RBI's in the decisive inning.More >>
