Hawks' Jok Senior CLASS Award winner

One day after University of Iowa guard Peter Jok won the College 3-Point Championships, the senior was today named a Senior CLASS Award Second Team All-American.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Joining Jok on the second team include: Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson), Evan Bradds (Belmont), Nigel Hayes (Wisconsin), and Tim Kempton (Lehigh). First team honorees include: Josh Hawkinson (Washington State), Amile Jefferson (Duke), Przemek Karnowski (Gonzaga), and Frank Mason (Kansas). Villanova’s Josh Hart was recognized as the Senior CLASS Award winner for the 2016-17 season.



The native of West Des Moines, Iowa, led the Big Ten in scoring (19.9), while also averaging 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 3-pointers. Jok established new school free throw percentage records for a single-season (.911) and career (.881). Jok, who was also recognized as a first-team All-Big Ten, and USBWA and NABC all-district honoree earlier this month, finished his senior season with 636 points -- the most by a Hawkeye since Adam Haluska in 2007 (637).



Jok scored 30 points or more five times this season, a total that ties for first among players from Power 5 conferences. Jok (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) poured in a career-high 42 points against Memphis on Nov. 26; the 42 points are the most by a Hawkeye in 40 years and ties Bruce King (1976) for fourth most in Iowa single-game history. The team co-captain posted four double-doubles as a senior and his 19.9 points per game average ranks sixth among players from Power 5 conferences. Jok finished his Hawkeye career ranked 15th in Iowa career scoring (1,508) and fourth in 3-pointers (216).