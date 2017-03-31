Cyclones Burton shin es at NABC All-Star Game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cyclones Burton shines at NABC All-Star Game

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa State guard Deonte Burton (30) grabs a rebound over Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the AdvoCare Invitational tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Iowa State won 73-56. Iowa State guard Deonte Burton (30) grabs a rebound over Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the AdvoCare Invitational tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Iowa State won 73-56.

Iowa State senior Deonte Burton became the seventh Cyclone to play in the NABC’s All-Star game at the Final Four. Burton scored a team-high 15 points as his West team fell to the East team, 121-90, Friday evening at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Burton, who got the start for the West, opened the game with a three-pointer on the opening possession and thrilled the crowd with multiple big dunks.

Burton also had four rebounds and two assists in the game. He was 7-for-12 from the field.

