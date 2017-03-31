Cyclones Burton shin es at NABC All-Star Game

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State senior Deonte Burton became the seventh Cyclone to play in the NABC’s All-Star game at the Final Four. Burton scored a team-high 15 points as his West team fell to the East team, 121-90, Friday evening at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Burton, who got the start for the West, opened the game with a three-pointer on the opening possession and thrilled the crowd with multiple big dunks.

Burton also had four rebounds and two assists in the game. He was 7-for-12 from the field.