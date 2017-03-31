Arrest made in local child enticement cases

An arrest has been made in connection to multiple child enticements cases in the area.

Jeff Altmayer, 57, of Ankeny, is facing four felony counts of enticing a minor. He's suspected in two incidents, one happening last June near the Dike City Park.

The small close knit community of Dike was shaken by the news of an attempted child enticement last year. It happened during summer months when kids were riding their bikes to the pool, friends houses, and generally spending time outside.

"Kids are out and about. Like I said, when you live in a small town, everybody knows everybody and you don't ever expect something like that to happen to you or to anybody that you know," said Tony Norton, who lives just a couple doors down from the Dike City Park.

Just weeks later, almost an identical report of man in a silver car enticing children with money. The first report at the Clay Street Park in Cedar Falls and then a second at the Dietrick Mobile Home Park outside of Dike.

Months later the community resting a little easier learning that someone has finally been arrested in.

"I think everybody is relieved he is where he needs to be," said Norton.

The attempted enticements, close calls that has a small community keeping an eye out.

"Our girls were pretty scared for awhile. We have a 4th grader and 6th grader; little apprehensive for awhile for sure," said Norton.

Altmayer is also charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse in Jasper County.